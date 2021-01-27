‘Opp parties afraid of submitting receipts in foreign funding case’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday said the opposition parties were afraid of submitting receipts in the foreign funding case as they would be exposed for receiving funding from the Jewish lobby.

Speaking in Senate, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had not yet submitted their foreign funding reports and receipts. He said the opposition, instead of submitting receipts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), organised protest in front of its building. He said that six-week time was given to the opposition for submitting receipts, but so far they had not submitted anything.

The minister said previous government had put everything on lease. He said the PML-N finance minister once stated that Pakistan Steel Mills buyer would be given the PIA in free. He said Khuzdar-Awaran road project was started, while Quetta bypass and Dera Murad Jamali bypass were also constructed by the incumbent government. He said that in the last 10 years, only 1,100-km roads project were approved, but the incumbent government initiated work on 3,316-km road projects in the country.