Pakistan notes Indian offer of COVID-19 vaccines for diplomats, families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said it has noted the offer made by the Indian government for the Pakistani diplomatic corps and their families in New Delhi, where it has offered Indian-manufactured COVI­D-19 vaccines.

However, there is no confirmation as yet, whether Islamabad would accept the Indian offer for health purposes for Pakistani diplomats and their families. India has approved two vaccines that are made in India — Serum Institute’s Oxford Astrazeneca (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Earlier the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had approved AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Pakistan is expected to acquire this vaccine through Covax, for 20 percent population, which is a global alliance for vaccine support. Earlier, when the Indian offer was made the media there asked a government spokesman whether the offer to the diplomatic corps included Pakistan and China, the two countries that had not been shipped millions of vaccines in the immediate neighbourhood; the response was in the affirmative.

When the Indian official was asked as to why Pakistan had not been included amongst those countries that had been exported the Indian vaccine, the response was that no such request had come from Islamabad. “The government of India, as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, is considering to offer COVID-19 vaccination to eligible foreign diplomats and their family members accredited to all diplomatic missions, including consulates, United Nations and its specialised agencies and other international organisations, based in India,” a letter from the ministry of external affairs said. “The vaccination would be on a voluntary basis, and in accordance with the phased plan of domestic roll-out,” it added. Spokesman at the Foreign Office here when asked for comments about Pakistani diplomats being included in the Indian vaccine offer responded, “Yes, we have seen and noted the offer. Pakistan is included in the diplomatic missions in New Delhi”.

It is not clear whether the Foreign Office has sent its consent to its mission in New Delhi to accept the offer of the Indian vaccine for themselves and their families. Some diplomats in New Delhi told the media there that they would consult with their capitals before taking a decision. It depends whether their governments have approved the two Indian-made vaccines. India’s ministry of external affairs said the timeframe and venues for providing the vaccine to diplomats is being worked out and the diplomats were asked to provide certain details, such as comorbidities. Indian media pointed out that India has enough stock to give vaccines to diplomats and their families, which would number about 10,000. The number could be little higher if the consulates in different parts of the country are also taken into account.

Earlier this week as India for the first time was celebrating its Republic Day without the customary chief guest; Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said no Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi would attend any of the ceremonies associated with its Republic Day. “India is heading towards a Hindutva state and it can no longer present its so called secular face to the world. Kashmiris in IIOJK and minorities are not safe there,” he told the media in Multan.