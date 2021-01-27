Court extends remand of accused

HARIPUR: The court of area magistrate on Tuesday han­ded over the suspect arrested for interrogation in the murder case of a boy for another two days.

The accused was already in police custody for the last three days but the investigation staff requested an extension of his physical remand for two more days.

Police said Shazeb, 16, a resident of village Gandhiyan, went missing from home a few days back and the police during preliminary investigation arrested his close friend Hasan, 17, from the same village.

The accused, according to police, confessed to have committed the crime and led the police to the point where he hid the body.

According to police, the accused mutilated the victim’s body with an axe before burying it at a distant point from the village.

The police claimed to have recovered the weapon used allegedly for the murder of Shahzeb. The court of the judicial magistrate had granted three days physical remand of the accused to police but the police sought second remand of the accused for two days.