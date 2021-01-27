Missing boy found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A boy, who had gone missing for many days, was found dead in the limits of Shahpur Police Station on Tuesday.
Gul Rehman, a teenager from Rano Garhi was missing for many days after which a case was lodged with the local police.
On Tuesday, police recovered the body of the missing youth. It was learnt that police have arrested a villager and started an investigation.