Wed Jan 27, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 27, 2021

Missing boy found dead

National

BR
Bureau report
January 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: A boy, who had gone missing for many days, was found dead in the limits of Shahpur Police Station on Tuesday.

Gul Rehman, a teenager from Rano Garhi was missing for many days after which a case was lodged with the local police.

On Tuesday, police recovered the body of the missing youth. It was learnt that police have arrested a villager and started an investigation.

