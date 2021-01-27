Students in Punjab hold protests against in-person exams

ISLAMABAD: University students protesting against on-person examinations clashed with the police and security guards outside their campuses in Lahore and Faisalabad on Tuesday.

In Lahore, students staged a sit-in outside their campus and requested the management to hold talks with them.

Salman Sikander, the information secretary of the Progressive Students’ Collective, said that the students started gathering at 11:00am. The students were holding placards and chanting slogans. At around noon, the security guards closed the main gate of a university. “The students didn’t understand what was going on. They then opened the gates and we saw an entire army of guards coming out to baton-charge the students. Some even pelted stones at the students, while others threw their batons. The students just responded to this attack on them,” he claimed. Some videos of the protest showed students pelting stones at the security guards and trying to break into the campus after climbing the gate.

Many students were injured in the attack. They were moved to the Jinnah Hospital. Five students were injured in protests outside a university in Faisalabad. According to reports, a guard was also injured. A group of over 200 students had gathered outside the varsity in the district Jaranwala protesting against physical exams. The protest turned violent when they started pelting stones at the varsity’s gate and tried to break in.