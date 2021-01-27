10th NFC Award: First meeting will be held next month

LAHORE: The federal government has called the maiden meeting of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in the first week of February by circulating the agenda among the members of the commission.

According to the official communique available with The News, the inaugural meeting of the 10th NFC is scheduled on February 4, 2021 in Islamabad. The NFC secretariat circulated two-point agenda for the maiden meeting.

Under agenda item I, it has asked the members, including the federal, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, to present the fiscal positions of their respective governments. Under the agenda item II, general discussion on strategy for deliberations on new NFC Award, including the proposed formation of sub-groups for deliberation on thematic areas, would be made.

The federal finance minister will chair the maiden session of the 10th NFC Award while the finance ministers of all the four provinces would represent their respective governments’ fiscal positions. Besides, the meeting would also be attended by private members — Tariq Bajwa, Asad Sayeed, Musharraf Rasul Cyan and Dr Kaiser Bengali — from their respective provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan. According to the TORs, the 10th NFC Award will distribute net proceeds of five major tax categories among the Centre and the provinces, besides looking special needs of the country and expenditure required for special areas. The members of the NFC said that usually in the first meeting the tempo and direction of the government judged about the seriousness of NFC Award.