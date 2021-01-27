Will Fazl and Maryam attend Bakhtawar’s wedding?

ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding has become the talk of the town and many political leaders from the opposition are expected to attend the ceremony, however, the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements. This was confirmed by PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair Umar, who is also a spokesman for Maryam Nawaz. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media on Tuesday that he was not invited to the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari. When Maulana Fazlur Rehman was asked as to when he would be going to attend the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto, he expressed ignorance regarding the event and said that he was not invited by Asif Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal House on January 22 announced the wedding date of Bakhtawar with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary. According to the details, a Milad function will be held on January 24 at Bilawal House, while a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th of this month. A spokesperson for Bilawal House said that the Nikah of Bakhtawar will be held on 29th of January, while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

He maintained that around 300 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony. The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week on the special occasion.