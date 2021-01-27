Pakistan receives GI tag for its Basmati

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received the geographical indicator (GI) tag for its Basmati on January 26, 2021, according to official sources on Tuesday. Through inter-provincial and public-private cooperation, the country has obtained the GI tag for its Basmati, which will strengthen its case against India in the EU. Since Basmati rice fetches higher prices in the international markets, India had attempted to block Pakistan’s trade in the EU by declaring that its Basmati was the geographically original one. Pakistan had challenged the claim and, by registering its own GI for Basmati, it would claim the same protection of its Basmati in the EU as India.