Six held as rivals clash over cellular tower installation

GHALLANAI: The police arrested three persons each from two rival parties and put them in the lockup, who had clashed over installing a tower of cellular company in Wocha Jora in Khwezai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday.

The police said that gunmen of one party opened fire on the other when they were bringing gadgets of cellular tower to install it in Wocha Jora area. However, no casualty was reported in the firing. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and arrested three persons each from both the rival groups.

The police also registered cases against the held persons and put them in the lockup in Khwezai Police Station. The police also allowed one of the parties to install the tower so the people could be facilitated in communication.