MKRMS seminar on typhoid vaccination

LAHORE: Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), with the collaboration of UNICEF and Saanjh Preet Organisation, will organise a special seminar, "Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine" tomorrow (Thursday).

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will preside over the seminar while Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the chief guest. The panel of experts will comprising SVP Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Prof Dr Azizur Rehman, former principal PGMI and head of Gastroenterology LGH, Dr Ghayasun Nabi, Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Director EPI Punjab Dr Bashir A Siddiqi, Dean Children Hospital Dr Masood Sadiq, Head of Medicine Department SIMC Prof Dr Arif Nadeem, WHO senior technical officer Dr Nauman Khan, incharge Health section UNICEF Punjab Dr Tahir Manzoor, TCV oversight consultant UNICEF Dr Sajid Ali Tirmizi, UNICEF provincial urban health consultant Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shad, chairperson KEMU Medical Department Prof Dr Bilqis Shabbir, KEMU Associate Prof of Medicine and Secretary General PSIM, and member Corona expert advisory group Dr Somia Iqtidar, Dr Zahir Akhtar, Fatima Imran, Dr Romana Imtiaz and Wasif Nagi.