KP CM Mahmood Khan performs groundbreaking of Makh Banda Dam

KARAK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking of Makh Banda Dam project that would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs814 million in three years. On completion, the dam will help bring 725 acres of land under cultivation.

The chief minister also performed the groundbreaking of the rehabilitation of 38-kilometer long road from Banda Daud Shah to Gurguri that would be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs587 million.

Addressing public gatherings at Makh Banda and Banda Daud Shah, the chief minister announced a package of Rs2 billion for the gasification of Karak. He said that the oil and gas royalty funds were the right of the people of Karak and other oil-producing districts, adding the government launched Karak Area Development Project to ensure that the royalty funds were spent on the development of Karak.

The chief minister said that more than Rs9 billion would be spent on the various developmental projects in Karak during the next four years. He added that a project had been planned to provide clean drinking water from Lawaghar Dam to Karak city. He said that work on the dualization of Bannu Road had been started which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs4 billion out of which Rs2 billion had already been released.

Highlighting other developmental projects for Karak, the chief minister said that work on the upgrading of the existing healthcare facilities in the district was underway whereas a major teaching hospital was also being established in the southern region. He said that Rs450 million had been allocated in the current financial year for the execution of various road projects in the district.