PAC body seeks record of all PNCA ex-DGs, directors’ appointments

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday sought the record of appointment of all the ex-director generals and directors of PNCA.

The sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Chairman Noor Alam Khan, in which the audit paras related to Culture Division for the year 2017-18 were examined. The audit officials told the sub-committee that PNCA has paid the money for construction of its building to CDA and out of it Rs27 million was not spent but the CDA did not return that amount to PNCA with saying that the PNCA had to return their Rs14 million. Secretary Culture Division told the PAC’s sub-committee that PNCA has written number of the letters to CDA. The sub-committee has summoned the CDA on this matter.