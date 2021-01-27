e-kachehri initiative: Pak Consulate General addresses expats’ problems in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: The Pakistani community in Istanbul has hailed government’s initiative of e-kachehri, says a statement.

Consul General Bilal Khan Pasha and his team at the Pakistan Consulate General in Istanbul conducted the e-Kachehri on Tuesday. A good number of Pakistani expats living in Istanbul attended the event; the participants expressed their opinions and suggestions on the problems faced by the Pakistani community based in Istanbul, and proposed their possible solutions which were welcomed by the Consulate Officials, including Deputy Consul General Saleem Ullah Khan Niazi.

The Consulate Officials gave immediate responses where possible, while rest of the issues have been noted for resolution and possible actions in the days to come. Today, the e-Kachehri is being hosted by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mr. Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his team, from Pakistan Embassy based in the Turkish capital Ankara.