Students in Punjab hold protests against in-person exams

ISLAMABAD: University students protesting against on-person examinations clashed with the police and security guards outside their campuses in Lahore and Faisalabad on Tuesday.

In Lahore, students staged a sit-in outside their campus and requested the management to hold talks with them. Some videos of the protest showed students pelting stones at the security guards and trying to break into the campus after climbing the gate. Many students were injured in the attack. They were moved to the Jinnah Hospital.

Five students were injured in protests outside a university in Faisalabad. According to reports, a guard was also injured. A group of over 200 students had gathered outside the varsity in the district Jaranwala protesting against exams not taken online. The protest later turned violent.