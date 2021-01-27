Pakistan notes Indian offer of Covid-19 vaccines for diplomats, families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said it has noted the offer made by the Indian government for the Pakistani diplomatic corps and their families in New Delhi, where it has offered Indian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccines.

However, there is no confirmation as yet, whether Islamabad would accept the Indian offer for health purposes for Pakistani diplomats and their families. India has approved two vaccines that are made in India — Serum Institute’s Oxford Astrazeneca (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Earlier the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had approved AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.