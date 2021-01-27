Senate confirms Blinken as new top US diplomat

WASHINGTON: Unfailingly calm and courteous, America’s new top diplomat Antony Blinken advocates a more humble approach to build alliances but, more than his boss, has advocated military power when human rights are in question.

Prominent Republicans supported him despite disagreements, including on his support of returning to the Iran nuclear accord, with Blinken at his hearing vowing continuity on key issues including Trump’s hard line on China.

On January 19 he told his Senate confirmation hearing that he would undertake a review of a deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban and that the United States needed means to prevent any resurgence of terrorism. “We want to end this so-called forever war. We want to bring our forces home. We want to retain some capacity to deal with any resurgence of terrorism, which is what brought us there in the first place,” Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state,

The 71th US secretary of state, who was easily confirmed by the Senate Tuesday, is the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and fluent French speaker who embodies diplomacy in both his image and ideals — and also has a side passion playing rock guitar.

When President Joe Biden nominated him and at his confirmation hearing, Blinken stressed “humility” and nurturing alliances — a sharp departure from former president Donald Trump’s in-your-face “America First” approach. “Humility and confidence should be flip sides of America’s leadership coin,” he said.

Blinken, a deputy secretary of state during Barack Obama’s presidency, has advised Biden since his Senate days but may show different instincts from those of his longtime boss, a skeptic in recent years of military interventions.