Gas circular debt to hit Rs140 bn after winter

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNPGL) is currently unable to recover the cost of RLNG of 576 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) being diverted to domestic sector as system gas (local gas) is contributing to circular debt in the gas sector.

The latest data about the RLNG imports and its diversion to various sectors shows that the domestic sector is the biggest client of RLNG, but it is not paying the full cost as imported gas, rather domestic consumers pay back in accordance with the natural gas tariff determined by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

It also shows that Sui Northern is currently importing 1,085mmcfd RLNG of which it is selling 509mmcfd to power sector besides other sectors. However, the rest of Rs567mmcfd is being diverted to the domestic sector as system (local gas) due to which the circular debt in the RLNG sector for the current winter season is likely to increase by Rs42-45 billion, jacking up the total volume of circular debt to Rs119 billion.

Ogra determines the tariff of natural gas on a biannual basis for all categories, including domestic consumers. The tariff of RLNG cannot be charged from domestic consumers as RLNG is being treated as a petroleum product, not as gas. The political government also injects the costly RLNG to the domestic sector to avoid the political backlash from the masses. However, itâ€™s none other than Sui Northern that is heavily mired in circular debt because of non-recovery of the real RLNG cost from the domestic sector.

The Sui Northern has so far failed to recover Rs74 billion for the LNG injected into the domestic sector in Punjab and KP in the last two winter seasons. And in the ongoing winter season, the RLNG valued at more than Rs42-45 billion will be diverted to the domestic sector and in toto the loss to Sui Northern will stand up to Rs119 billion. And in the wake of non-recovery from domestic consumers, the Sui Northern is unable to pay over Rs107 billion to PSO besides also defaulting by nearly Rs40 billion to the Pakistan LNG Limited. The state-owned Sui Northern has warned the government many times of unimaginable financial risks due to the perpetual diversion of costly RLNG to the domestic sector.