Pak HC to hold e-Katchehri every month

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has announced holding e-Katchehri on first Tuesday of every month at 2 pm to address the grievances of Pakistani community.

In a statement, the High Commission said the decision to this effect was taken In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the High Commissioner would preside over the Katchehri and listen to the complaints of the community for their resolution.

In this regard, an online registration system has been opened by the High Commission on its website similar to the prevailing system of consular appointments prior to their temporary suspension due to the lockdown.

All members of the Pakistani community having any complaint in relation to the services offered by the High Commission would be required to register at the appointment system with the provision of details of the complaint for necessary preparation before participating in the e-Katchehri.

The complainants could register their complaints by clicking on the link: http://phclondon2.org/ appointments/ BookAppointment.

Similar Katchehris would also be held in Pakistani consulates in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Bradford.