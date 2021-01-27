PTI seeks probe into JUI-F’s foreign funding

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday seeking probe into alleged foreign funding of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from Libya and Iraq.

PTI MNA Farrukh Habib submitted the petition in the ECP, saying a former JUI-F leader, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, had admitted in an interview that party chief Maulana Fazl and other party leaders frequently visited Libya and Iraq and received funding from there.

A transcript of the interview was affixed in the petition. Talking to the media, Habib said Maulana Sherani should also be called for the purpose.

“Leaders such as Hafiz Hussain Ahmad are now making revelations that Maulana Fazl had received foreign funding from Libya and Iraq,” he said, adding: “Now the JUI-F chief will have to provide details of his party’s funds.”

The ECP has summoned 19 parties, Habib said, suggesting that Maulana Fazl should submit receipts to the ECP. Habib further said it were actually the opposition parties that laid the foundation of foreign funding in Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given directions for government spokespersons to expose the opposition’s propaganda, saying those trying to trap the PTI in a foreign funding case had now been trapped themselves.

The directions from the Premier came while presiding over a meeting of the government officials wherein they apprised Khan of matters related to Broadsheet, the foreign funding case and crackdown on land grabbers.