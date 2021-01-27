NAB will never harass genuine businessmen: Justice Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday the anti-corruption watchdog will never take any action to harass any genuine businessman, but will go after those who commit fraud with people.

Addressing businessmen at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he maintained the bureau had never asked any businessman about his source of capital and investment, except in money laundering cases. “NAB has never stopped any investment project as they are greatly contributing to strengthen the country’s economy.”

Justice Iqbal said he had already issued instructions to the NAB authorities that no businessman should be called through telephone to the bureau office nor he should be humiliated in any manner.

He asked the ICCI to forward the list of cases of the business community, assuring them that it would be decided within 30 days except those cases, which were sub-judice in courts. Iqbal said he was ready to set up a dedicated desk of the NAB at the ICCI for better coordination. The NAB chairman further said he had appointed a full-time director at each regional office including the headquarters to deal with the complaints of the business community, but so far they did not receive any complaints.

He called upon them to take advantage of the services of the directors as they were there to allay their concerns. He said the business community was the backbone of the economy as it was rendering great services to the country by promoting business activities, providing jobs, increasing exports and bringing foreign exchange to the country.

He said the NAB had transferred all tax related and under invoices cases of business community to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and no such case of business community was currently pending with the bureau.

He said if any businessman had any complaint against the NAB, he should approach the director concerned, adding he was also available on the last Thursday of every month for listening to the complaints of the people.

“The NAB has helped in the returning of around Rs5 billion of stuck-up investment from two housing societies to the people in Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and Lahore,” he said.