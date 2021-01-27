Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day

MIRPUR: Kashmiris on Tuesday observed the Indian Republic Day as black day to reiterate complete dissociation with India and to apprise the world of the urgency for the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The day also marked severe hatred and protests against the continued long Indian subjugation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses in the valley.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupation forces in the held valley as well as the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 74-year-old Kashmir dispute.

This year too, Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day as black day at a time when the hardliner Modi-led Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu and Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-recognised disputed status of the valley by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution on August 5, 2019. Since then the Indian occupation forces comprising a million personnel have turned the occupied valley into the largest prison on the planet.

The day also aims to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India by denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination and deviating from all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue. Call for observing the black day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and various freedom-loving Kashmiri parties, and was fully supported and backed by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in all 10 districts of AJK against the continued illegal Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day also marked complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions were held by various social, political and public representative organisations representing people of all spheres of life — including lawyers, journalists, members of business community, labourers,

students and social and political workers. They expressed hatred against the Indian imperialism, besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments

on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of granting Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination for 74 years by India.