Cabinet okays commission of inquiry on Broadsheet issue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: One-member inquiry commission comprising Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed would now probe Broadsheet scandal and its findings would be released “within 45 days”.

The approval for the formation of the commission of inquiry had been given at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Tuesday, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz at a media briefing.

The cabinet agreed to constitute the commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 to investigate the matter of the assets recovery firm “to bring truth before the nation”. Earlier, the government had decided to form a committee to probe the matter.

Faraz said the commission had been tasked to submit its findings on the Broadsheet issue within 45 days and expose those who had played key role in destroying country’s economy. He said Broadsheet case had exposed as to how the past regimes had put political expediency over morality to give safe passage to the corrupt people, which eventually led to acceptance of corruption in the society. He said the past regimes had decriminalised corruption, which seriously damaged the moral fabric of the society, where an honest person was regarded as loser. The agreement with Broadsheet was signed by previous governments and the country might suffer losses in case of non-payment to Broadsheet, he added.

The minister said contrary to previous practices, Imran Khan would not bow down to any pressure and hold all corrupt elements accountable.

About reforms in Senate election process, he said everyone knew that votes were bought and sold in the Senate elections and the government wanted to restore the sanctity of the Upper House of Parliament. He said a constitutional amendment bill to make the Upper House’s elections transparent was already in the National Assembly. Faraz said the government could resort to present the bill in the National Assembly for ensuring open ballot in the Senate elections.

The minister said the government wanted to rid the country’s economy of interest, and under the condition of Islamic banking, it was necessary to mortgage an asset in order to take a loan.

He said the Prime Minister issued directives that some other building should be mortgaged in place of F-9 Park for Sukuk Bonds.

Regarding inflation, the cabinet was told with around 11.1 per cent inflation last year, the rate of inflation during first six months of the current fiscal was 8.6 per cent.

The rate of inflation in the month of December remained 6.4 per cent and was expected to come further down during the coming months.

The participants were told that the exchange rate was stable whereas the country’s stock market was at the highest level after April 2018.