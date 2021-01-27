Proud Boys ‘a terrorist entity’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OTTAWA: Canada’s parliament on Monday unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to designate the right-wing Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group. The motion is purely symbolic, but the government has said authorities are monitoring the group and collecting evidence that could support the move.