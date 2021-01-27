Protest turns into clash as guards baton charge students

LAHORE:The private guards of a university resorted to baton charge students when they forced their entry into the campus during a protest demanding online exams here Tuesday.

A number of students were injured in what later turned into a clash between the guards and the protestors. Hundreds of universities students blocked the main road in Johar Town and protested against, what they termed, highhandedness of the university administration. Heavy contingent of police also reached there. The injured students were shifted to hospital in Rescue 1122 ambulance.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the last several days, students have been protesting demanding online exams while most of the universities have announced on-campus exam when campuses reopen from February 2. The students argued that since they had taken online classes, the universities should also take exams online. However, the universities are reluctant to announce online exams on the plea that on-campus physical exam is a requirement by the federal HEC. Interestingly, no fresh directions have been issued by the HEC.

A university spokesperson accused the protesting students of damaging the university property. The spokesperson observed that the on-campus physical exams were required as per the HEC directions and added the students had been assured that lenient marks would be awarded against the on-campus exams. However, the students continued their protest till the filing of this report.