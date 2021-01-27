Dutch riots rage on for third day

The Hague: The Netherlands saw a third night of riots as coronavirus curfew frustrations boiled over, while the International Monetary Fund estimated Tuesday that the pandemic will slash $22 trillion off the global economy over five years.

In The Hague, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the government would not back down on the curfew imposed at the weekend despite three nights of riots in a string of cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

“You don´t capitulate to people who smash shop windows,” Hoekstra was quoted as saying by Dutch news agency ANP, calling the rioters “scum”.Dutch police arrested at least 184 rioters in the worst unrest to hit the Netherlands in four decades.