‘Provinces can seek to regularise previous quota system’

Islamabad : A meeting was held between the representatives of the federal government, the relevant provincial governments, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Higher Education Commission in conjunction with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) regarding multiple requests issued by the Senate and National Assembly standing committees about quota seats for Balochistan and FATA residents in the country's medical and dental colleges.

It was agreed that no over and above admissions can be allowed by PMC but a provincial government may apply to PMC for an emergency enhancement to regularise the past over and above quota seats, whose allocation shall not be in excess of 10 percent of the existing seat allocation of a college, or in very specific cases for exceptional reasons, up to 20 per cent of the allocated admissions capacity of the relevant college.

The approval of these requests would be subject to the 2019 inspection reports of the relevant colleges. Any requests of emergency enhancement in excess of 10 percent would be subject to a comprehensive inspection of the relevant college within six months.

The agreed policy would only be applicable to public colleges and include an undertaking by the provincial government to ensure all facilities necessary to accommodate the enhancement of seats are provided for.

After the meeting, a request from the Government of Punjab for enhancement of seats in public colleges in Punjab to accommodate different quota seats which, in the past, had caused admissions over and above the allocated admissions capacities were received.