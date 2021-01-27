Northern, Central Punjab reach One-day Cup semis

KARACHI: Northern and Central Punjab on Tuesday blasted their way into the semi-finals after winning their final league stage fixtures of the Pakistan Cup One-day tournament for First XI here at different venues.

The semi-finals line-up has been completed as Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already made it to the last four stage.

In the first semi-final on January 29, Sindh will lock horns with Central Punjab here at the SBP Ground. On January 30, Northern will face KP in the second semi-final, also at the SBP Ground.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, skipper Shan Masood’s 141-run knock went in vain as Southern Punjab tasted a 44-run defeat at the hands of Northern.

Southern Punjab were bowled out for 293 while chasing a stiff target of 338.

Shan, who struck 12 fours in his 128-ball exquisite knock, scored 127 runs for the opening stand with Mukhtar Ahmed, who belted 65-ball 63, striking five fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Musa and Hammad Azam got two wickets each.

Earlier, Northern rode on batting heroics of young wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir (88) and experienced Umar Amin (83) to post a huge total of 337-8 in the allotted 50 overs. The duo put on 138 runs for the fourth wicket. Rohail, who toured New Zealand with Pakistan Shaheens recently, struck seven fours and five sixes in his quick-fire 71-ball knock.

Umar smacked ten fours in his 78-ball knock. Discarded international allrounder Hammad Azam smacked three sixes and one four in his fine 27-ball 39. Mubashir Khan made a fiery 18-ball 30, striking two fours and one six. Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 3-49 in his quota of ten overs. Fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas claimed 2-66 in ten overs.

Northern finished the league stage at the third spot with ten points. Southern Punjab ended the event at the fifth place with eight points.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab overpowered Sindh by four wickets to confirm their semi-final berth.

Central Punjab achieved the 278-run target with nine balls to spare after losing six wickets.

Tayyab Tahir made 93 off 102 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. Raza Ali Dar made 72-ball 71, striking two sixes and one four.

Qasim Akram remained not out on 44 which came off 40 balls, striking three fours and one six.

Mohammad Asghar and Hassan Khan got two wickets each. Earlier, Khurram Manzoor (143*) hit his third century of the event and 27th of his List A career to enable Sindh to post 277-6. Khurram smacked 15 fours and one six in his commanding knock. He added 159 runs for the third wicket with Asad Shafiq, who smashed 93-ball 85, hitting seven fours.

Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Bashir and Zafar Gohar got two wickets each.

Here at SBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by 23 runs. Imran Khan Senior took 4-58 to enable KP to dismiss Balochistan for 347 in their chase of 371.

Skipper Imran Farhat ended his cricket career with a superb 123 off 88 balls, hammering 17 fours and three sixes.

Akbar-ur-Rehman got run out for 52-ball 50, after striking three fours. Ayaz Tasawar made 49-ball 53 with four fours and one six.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rode on centuries from Adil Amin (121) and Mohammad Haris (100) to pile up a huge total of 370-9 in the allotted 50 overs. Adil struck five sixes and nine fours in his 90-ball knock, his sixth List A century. Haris, who scored his maiden List A century, smacked two sixes and 11 fours during his 75-ball innings.

Fast bowler Gohar Faiz was the pick of the bowlers with 4-66 in ten overs. Left-arm pacer Taj Wali (3-70) and off-spinner Raza-ul-Hasan (2-65) ably backed Gohar.

The win helped KP finish at the second spot with 12 points. Balochistan ended the event at the rock bottom with six points.