Nauman happy with his performance

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali did a wonderful job on his Test debut when he dismissed South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock and well-set Dean Elgar on the first day of the first Test here at the National Stadium. Nauman, who leads Northern in the domestic cricket, was very happy with his performance.

“Really I am very happy that I took two key wickets in my debut innings. It went well for me,” Nauman told a virtual post-day news conference.

“The wicket was the same as we have in domestic cricket. It was a bit slow. I bowled according to the plans and succeeded,” said Nauman, who belongs to Hyderabad. Nauman was the second leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded first-class season.

For the last two years, his performance in domestic circuit has been outstanding.

Responding to a question, Nauman said that he is ready to deliver his best in all conditions. “Whatever the conditions, I will put in my hundred percent,” he said.

Trained under coach Iqbal Imam at junior level, Nauman worked hard to polish his skills and finally attracted the attention of the selectors at age 33. Chief selector Mohammad Waseem was his coach when he led Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

“We bowled according to the plans. We wanted to bowl them out as early as possible and we succeeded,” Nauman said.

“However, it was unfortunate that we also lost four quick wickets but tomorrow is a new day. We have some good batsmen to come. Rizwan is there, Azhar bhai is on the crease and if they build a good partnership then we can post a good total,” Nauman said.