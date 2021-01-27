PJJF election postponed for one year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) has put off its election for a year, citing the Covid-19 outbreak as the reason.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the PJJF said that federation’s elections have been postponed for another one year.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic in the country and in lieu of the powers vested in the General Council by the Amended Constitution of PJJF, the General Council in its recent virtual meeting has decided to convene the elections on December 29, 2021 instead of December 29, 2020. The House unanimously approved the proposal to postpone the elective general council meeting till December 29, 2021 and the deadline for nomination of papers will be September 30, 2021,” the letter said.

The letter added that the decision of the General Council of PJJF has been endorsed and approved by the parent bodies including Ju-Jitsu Asian Union. The PSB, however, is expected to consider the matter and furnish its reaction within next couple of weeks.