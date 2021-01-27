close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
Our Correspondent 
January 27, 2021

National Clay Shooting Câ€™ship prizes distributed

Sports

Our Correspondent 
January 27, 2021

KARACHI: The prize distribution ceremony of the 6th National Clay Shooting Championship was held at PN Shooting Range here on Tuesday.

Director General Airports Security Force (ASF) Major General Zafarul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion.

Army won the championship with four gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Sindh and Navy shared the second position, each having claimed one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Islamabad took two bronze medals.

