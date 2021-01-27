Khurram Manzoor surpasses Saeed Anwar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor on Tuesday broke the record of Saeed Anwar of the highest number of List A centuries.
The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex â€” his third of the tournament.
It was the 27th List-A century of Manzoorâ€™s career and it put him one ahead of Anwar.
Khurram has now scored 7,541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25.
The only Pakistani batsman with a better List-A career average is Shan Masood, who boasts an average of 56.39. Karachi-based Manzoor has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan.