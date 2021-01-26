close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 26, 2021

Greece, Turkey hold crisis talks

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

Istanbul: Greece and Turkey bowed to EU pressure on Monday and locked horns in the first direct talks in nearly five years over their explosive eastern Mediterranean standoff. The three-and-a-half hour meeting ended without a breakthrough after the uneasy Nato neighbours’ gunboats collided in August as their dispute over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control. It was held behind closed doors in Istanbul while the Greek and French defence ministers met in Athens to sign a diplomatically-charged deal for Greece to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets.

Latest News

More From World