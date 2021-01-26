Voting machine maker sues Giuliani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: A voting machine manufacturer sued Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, on Monday after he claimed the company had cost Trump last November’s election. In a defamation lawsuit seeking damages of $1.3 billion, Dominion Voting Systems said Giuliani and other Trump allies had damaged its reputation by alleging its widely used voting machines were part of a "massive fraud" that Giuliani claimed had "fixed the vote" for now-President Joe Biden.