Four deny charges over toppling of UK slave statue

LONDON: Four people denied charges of criminal damage on Monday in connection with the toppling of a statue commemorating a colonial-era slave trader during Black Lives Matter protests in Britain. The removal of the bronze memorial to 17th century merchant Edward Colston in Bristol, southwest England, came at the height of the anti-racist protests in the UK in June last year.