PM working hard to live up to people’s expectations: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a rape of hope for the people and he was working hard to live up to their expectations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister could take any decision but he would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone. He said Broadsheet was going to make ‘Panama two’ and many things would bring out of it. He said Justice (R) Azmat Saeed would lead the Broadsheet inquiry committee and he was not going to be changed. Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif's passport would expire on February 16 and if he wanted to come back, then the interior ministry would issue him an entry slip. He said the government would complete its constitutional term and it was not going anywhere.

Sheikh Rashid said the PPP would never sacrifice its Sindh government, adding that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution performing its duty without any interference. “The government believes inaccountability without discrimination,” he added. To another query, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was picked by Imran Khan and he enjoyed full confidence of the prime minister.