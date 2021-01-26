Teacher suspended for abusing students

MUZAFFARGARH: Education Department Monday suspended a high school teacher over repeated complaints of torture and abuse of students. The District Education Officer (Elementary education) suspended Ghulam Shabir of Government High School Qasba Gormani and constituted an inquiry committee on complaints. He said strict disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher if proven to be guilty.

Nephew kills uncle: A man was allegedly tortured to death by his nephew over a land dispute at Mouza Perhar Sharqi of Tehsil Kot Addu on Monday. According to police, Shaukat Ali, 61, had a dispute with his nephew Mustaqeem Tariq over a piece of land. The matter was in the court as Shaukat Ali got stay order from the court. Accused Mustaqeem Tariq along with his four accomplices tried to capture the land by violating stay orders of the court. They attacked Shaukat Ali and tortured him to death when he tried to resist them.