Karima Baloch laid to rest in her home village

QUETTA: Rights activist who died in Canada last month on Monday was laid to rest in her home village, foreign media reported. Family members of 37-year-old Karima Baloch attended her funeral Sunday in the village of Tump in Balochistan. Her remains were brought to Pakistan from Canada earlier Sunday. Baloch’s body was found Dec 22 near Toronto’s downtown waterfront, a place that she liked and often visited, a day after she was reported missing. Toronto police have found nothing foul in her death and termed it non criminal.