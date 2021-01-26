Change in Punjab not possible till changing CM: Azma

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said the situation in the province will not change till change of the provincial head.

Talking to the media in front of the Punjab Assembly, along with another party leader Imran Nazir here on Monday, she said all the indicators relating to flour and sugar thieves were leading towards the chief minister’s house. She said the province had been handed over to an incompetent chief executive due to which the performance of the government had deteriorated. She said the ministers of “Muhammad Shah Rangeela” were not under his control. She said Punjab chief minister was enjoying protocol of more than two dozen vehicles wherever he goes. She said eleven helipads were built for [CM Usman] Buzdar’s tours while provincial minister Aslam Iqbal felt ashamed after he failed to fulfil the deadline of clearing the city.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would announce the final date for the long march on Feb 4, 2021. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called a PDM meeting at his home in Islamabad where the final date for long march would be announced.

She said ‘Police Gardi’ was committed at the Khokhar Palace, while the Bani Gala, built with suspicious money, was declared legitimate. She said the IGP Punjab and the CCPO Lahore were changed for retrieval of plot of Imran Khan’s brother-in-law. She hoped the Khokhar Palace would get relief from the court. “Prices are skyrocketing in the country and the PML-N will not allow the government to run away without giving answers to people’s questions,” she said, adding that the assembly session was adjourned after the opposition asked for answers on killing of farmers, flour and sugar theft and other public issues.

She said a man threw his children in a canal of Kasur due to inflation, whereas the Punjab governor was enjoying travel in luxury boats in rivers. She alleged that the government was using all tactics to delay the local government elections till Sept 2021. Criticising Punjab’s health minister, Azma said the Sindh government was buying corona vaccine whereas Yasmin Rashid had taken no practical steps in Punjab in that regard.