Cervical cancer preventable, curable: Dr Shalla

LAHORE:The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) marks January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the WHO global strategy of triple intervention, which is prevention, early detection and treatment, to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer. This is because vaccines exist that protect against high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types and screening programmes can detect signs of disease at an early stage, allowing for effective management of the condition.

Talking to The News, Dr Shalla Imdad Ali, Consultant Gynaecologic Oncology at SKMCH&RC underscored the importance of early detection of cervical cancer and said, “The morbidity and mortality rates for cervical cancer are very high in Pakistan as this type of cancer is ignored in terms of screening, prevention and vaccination. In Pakistan, more than 70% of cervical cancer patients report with very advanced stage of malignancy and this results in high mortality rate in our country.” A lot of women are not even aware that this type of cancer exists. The majority of cervical cancer cases is caused by different types of the human papillomaviruses (HPV). These types of viruses are considered to cause the cervical cells to grow uncontrollably and develop into cancerous cells.

Sharing some statistics on Pakistan, Dr Shalla Ali said that at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC), cervical cancer is amongst the top five commonest cancers seen in adult women between 1994 and 2019. In the past five years, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres have seen on average, 150 cervical cancer patients every year.

Prevention of cervical cancer can be classified as primary and secondary. Primary prevention involves vaccination of young girls while secondary prevention includes cervical screening tests. In Pakistan, Dr Shalla Ali informed that we have two vaccines available, Cervarix and Gerdasil, as primary prevention against HPV. In her opinion, “Vaccination of young women before marriage could be the most effective preventive measure against cervical cancer in Pakistan.” Another important part of prevention strategy is cervical screening. Regular screening is the best way to identify abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix at an early stage. This screening can prevent 80% of cervical cancers. It is available in Pakistan and Shaukat Khanum Well Woman Clinic also offers this test. Cervical cancer screening is advisable in women aged 25 – 44 years after every three years, and for women aged 45 – 60 years after every five years. However, all women, regardless of age, should have a second smear test after three years before going on to age-appropriate interval. Cervical screening is easy to perform and it is a simple test that can be done with cervical brush in outpatient clinical settings. Ending on an optimistic note, Dr Shalla Ali said, “Cervical cancer is treatable and even curable if diagnosed at an early stage. Regular screenings, HPV vaccination and enhancing access to treatment, a triple intervention strategy as recommended by WHO, should be implemented in Pakistan to fight against the disease.