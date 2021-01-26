PU results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Dept has declared the results of MA English Part-II annual exam 2020, MA Urdu Part-II annual exam, MA Islamic Studies Part-II annual exam 2020, MA Political Science Part-II annual exam, MA Economics Part-II annual exam, MA Mass Com Part-II annual exam 2020, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual exam 2020, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual exam and MSc Physics Part-II annual exam 2020. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.