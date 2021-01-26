close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
PU results

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Dept has declared the results of MA English Part-II annual exam 2020, MA Urdu Part-II annual exam, MA Islamic Studies Part-II annual exam 2020, MA Political Science Part-II annual exam, MA Economics Part-II annual exam, MA Mass Com Part-II annual exam 2020, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual exam 2020, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II annual exam and MSc Physics Part-II annual exam 2020. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

