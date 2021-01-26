LAHORE:GCU has recommended to Chancellor/Governor to confer honorary PhD on philanthropist and dedicated social worker Anwaar Ahmad Khan for his services to society. According to a press release, Anwaar A Khan’s foundation spends over Rs400million per annum on marriages of daughters of laborers, serving food to 10,000 families daily, provision of financial assistance to widows and orphans, operating 175 first aid points in glass markets and provision of clean drinking water nationwide. He is also member Board of Directors of 600-bed hospital. He is general-secretary of Jamiat Taleem ul Quran Trust.