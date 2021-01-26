Uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of roads and energy sectors at an estimated cost of Rs19.30 billion. These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs5.782 billion, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs4.381 billion, Punjab Economic Stimulus Programme (Rural Accessibility Programme for Civil Divisions Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs3.910 billion, Improvement / Rehabilitation of Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road, District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.657 billion and Design and Construction of Net Zero Energy Building (ACEIP, DLI-8) at the cost of Rs2.298 billion.