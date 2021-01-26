Hashmi case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of cases against former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi until February 9. The court has summoned prosecution witnesses for the same date.

The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in ETPB educational institutes. Moreover, ETPB’s former chairman is facing three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in FIA in which he was accused of selling ETPB land to DHA at cheap rates.