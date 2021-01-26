LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Director Public Relations Quratul Ain Fatima has been transferred to Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad after completing her four-year deputation period in Lahore railways headquarters.

In her honour, a farewell ceremony was organised by Pakistan Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon and other officers. She was the first female officer in the history of Railways to serve as Railway’s spokesperson for four years. Pakistan Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon and other railway officials appreciated her services.