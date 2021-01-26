Pak actor included in Top 30s’ list

LAHORE:One of Pakistan’s most celebrated young actors, Bilal Abbas Khan has been included in the Top 30 under-30 Global Asian Stars, published by UK-based publication Eastern Eye this weekend, a list that also includes the likes of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and singer Guru Randhawa. The young heartthrob’s star has been making waves for his acting and dashing good looks, with 2020 being a particularly good year for him.

Ek Jhooti Love Story, his first international web series was loved by fans and critics alike. Similarly, Pyar Ke Sadqay was one of the most popular dramas of the year on a private TV channel.

“He may have only made his acting debut in 2016, but the Pakistani actor has had a rapid rise since then and starred in a massive number of marvellous projects. The 27-year-old has positioned himself perfectly as the future of film and TV in his country.

Speaking about the recognition the actor said, “This is a great honour and I feel humbled to be part of Eastern Eye’s prestigious list. It is the love of my fans that keeps me striving to keep pushing the benchmarks and try harder. I hope and look forward to keeping the pace going in 2021,” said Bilal Abbas Khan.

Artists’ praised: Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai visited Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday and praised work of the young artists. She said that classes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts were being organised with all COVID19 SOPs at Alhamra, Mall Road and Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium. She said that LAC arranged outdoor classes for which students were not only participating in a good number but also thanked for continuing the course. The Lahore Arts Council also relied on the tutorials, including Guitar, Sitar, Violin, Editing, Painting, Music, Vocal, Sculpture, Flute, Tabla and Keyboard to polish the youths’ skills.