Prime suspect in student’s death held

LAHORE:Nawab Town police have arrested prime suspect involved in shifting a female university student to an emergency ward of a private university’s teaching hospital on Raiwind Road.

On Monday at around 12:40 am, two unidentified suspects had shifted her to the emergency of a private hospital in Raiwind. The suspects were riding a car. One of the suspects was driving the vehicle while the other carried her in his arms to drop her at the emergency. Doctors examined the victim and pronounced her as brought dead.

The suspects dropped her at the emergency and left the hospital in a short span of time, the initial investigation revealed. Police got tip from vehicle number LE-6695. After getting access to the owner of the vehicle, police raided a house and received information about prime suspect Osama and arrested him. They tried to shift the victim to hospital for treatment after her condition deteriorated, but she could not survive. The family of the victim told the police that the victim had told them that she was visiting the university to submit her fee. Police were trying to ascertain the facts. Police said autopsy report would help ascertain the motive and cause of the death.

injured: A 25-year old man was injured in a road traffic accident in Manawan on Monday. The victim identified as Abdul Ghafoor was riding a bike. As he reached near Mandiali village, he rammed into a donkey-cart. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital. Reportedly, the incident resulted because of fog-related poor visibility.

Arms seized: Racecourse police arrested an accused Ali Husnain from outside Anti-Terrorist Court near Racecourse on Monday and recovered three Kalashnikovs and bullets from the vehicle. A police team had spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the anti-terrorism court. On checking, police recovered the heavy ammunition. An FIR has been lodged against Ali Husnain in PS Racecourse.

Spokesperson for Lahore Police Syed Mubashir Hassan said that 679 FIRs had been registered in different police stations and around 729 accused persons had been arrested for keeping with them illegal weapons and show of weapons during the current year so far. Around 623 pistols, 20 revolvers, 135 guns and rifles, 16 Kalashnikovs (AK-47), 80 small weapons, five daggers and more than 259 magazines have been recovered from the law breakers.

gamblers: Lohari Gate police claimed to have arrested 14 suspected gamblers and wheelie-doers on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahsan, Iftikhar, Munawar, Shahid, Yasir, Rashid Adnan and Al-Yashig Maseeh. Police also recovered stake money, cards and charas from their custody. SHO Imran Anwar said that the suspects were arrested during raids. Cases have been registered against them.

video: Three suspects have been arrested by Samanabad investigations police for uploading video of threats and torture of a citizen on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jawad, Asad Ali, and Aqeel Mirza. The suspects few days back had subjected a citizen identified as Azeem to severe torture and also hurled murder threats at him over a minor issue. The suspects afterwards had uploaded the video on social media. A case was registered against the suspect after the video went viral. Police on Monday arrested the suspects and also recovered a pistol from their custody.