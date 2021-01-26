PDM’s turmoil won’t affect govt: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that even if the opposition used every option of protest, Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister until 2023. After defeat on every front, the opposition is looking for a safe passage.

During the meeting, the governor said that PDM had been dreaming of overthrowing the government from day one but it had failed. The PDM's desire to overthrow the government will remain unfulfilled and Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister until 2023. Chaudhry Sarwar said that after failure on every front PDM was looking for a safe passage because the masses had rejected them. Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for his strong determination and steadfastness and no power in the world can blackmail him.

The governor said that the PDM had been creating turmoil in the political environment for its survival but the government would not be affected. He said that the PDM would see that the PTI government would win the Senate elections as well. He maintained that the government was strong and stable and not afraid of the opposition’s threats. The government is taking practical and immediate steps to address the challenges faced by the country. Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat said that the government was taking practical steps to solve the people’s problems. The nation has full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. The plans of the opposition will fail so it should stop protesting and holding rallies, he added.

Agreement signed: Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have inked a contact centre services agreement to establish an investor helpline.

The agreement was duly signed by the Chief Operating Officer PBIT Jalal Hassan and Sajid Latif DG e-Governance PITB, while Chief Executive Officer Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Dr Erfa Iqbal, Joint Director Citizen Contact Centre Ali Zeb, and other team members of the organisations were present.

According to the agreement, a citizen contact centre will handle inquiries and complaints and will also establish an online portal for PBIT which shall be maintained in parallel and synchronisation to the telephone-based helpline.

Under this agreement, Punjab Information Technology Board will provide assistance to Punjab Board of Investment & Trade in feedback calls through holistic call centre service during specified timings and will also provide CRM access to PBIT through user login and other credentials.

Together Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and Punjab Information Technology Board will be able to facilitate investors both local and foreign and to brand Punjab as an ideal destination for investments due to its liberal investment regime and rising economic opportunities.