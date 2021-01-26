15 SPs transferred

LAHORE:In another major reshuffle, Punjab IGP Inam Ghani on Monday issued orders for transfer of at least 15 SPs. The transferred SPs included SP Muhammad Afzal has been posted as SSP Operations Faisalabad, Lahore SP Security Sardar Mawaran Khan has been posted as Lahore SP Headquarters, Imran Ahmad Malik has been posted as SP Security Lahore, Tassawar Iqbal as SP Operations Iqbal Town, Abdul Wahab as SP Sadar Gujranwala, Muhammad Tahir Maqsood as SP Investigations Iqbal Town, Shahzad Hameed as SP Security Lahore High Court, Muhammad Ajmal as SP Investigations Cantonment Division, Asim Iftikhar as SP Investigations Model Town, Bushra Jamil as SP Punjab Traffic Headquarters, Ahmad Nawaz Cheema as SP Investigations Punjab, Ehsanullah Chohan as AIG Monitoring and crime Analysis Punjab, Syed Asad Muzzafar as SP Investigations-II Punjab, Arshad Zahid as SSP RO CTD Faisalabad and Gulfam Nasir as SSP RIB Faisalabad region.