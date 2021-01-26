Seven more die from COVID19

LAHORE:Around seven patients died from COVID19 and 607 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 4,568, while confirmed cases reached 154,017 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,760 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,826,398 in the province.