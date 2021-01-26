close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

Seven more die from COVID19

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

LAHORE:Around seven patients died from COVID19 and 607 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 4,568, while confirmed cases reached 154,017 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,760 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,826,398 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore