Students demand online exams

LAHORE:A large number of students gathered outside a private university here on Monday and demanded conduct of online exams. As the students strongly protested, the police also tried to defuse the situation. However, a student fainted who was rushed to a hospital by 1122. The students alleged that the student received head injuries because of police torture.

Meanwhile, a number of students from LCWU and many other universities and institutions have been protesting demanding conduct of online exams. Meanwhile, a LUMS spokesperson in a press statement said the university intended to fully comply with the government directives including having no more than 30pc of enrolled students to stay on campus while following strict Covid-19 SOPs.

“Given the severity of the second wave and the new strains of the Covid-19 virus, LUMS is doing its part through continued vigilance in confronting this pandemic, and in following the government’s directives. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members remains the University’s top priority,” the spokesperson said. LUMS students also observed protest outside the university. Meanwhile, after the protest, the UMT management allowed the students to sit in online or on-campus exams.